VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag compensation
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Woman robbed of $10.8 million by Vietnamese banker refuses minor payment offer

Some customers in similar situations have been waiting for years for full compensation.

Top Vietnamese taxi company sues Grab for $1.84 mln in losses

The ride-hailing firm says that if Vinasun wants compensation, it should file a suit against the Ministry of ...

Families of dialysis disaster victims clash with hospital over compensation payments

The hospital has offered compensation based on how old the victims were, and demanded funeral bills.
November 14, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7

Saigon firm to compensate foreign tourist $1,000 for bloody sidewalk fall

The compensation has no precedent, even though many have tripped over the hooks before.
April 11, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7

How much is an Afghan life worth? That depends

'A man in Kandahar may get $4,000 for his damaged car while a woman in Gardez gets $1,000 for her dead child. Civilians deserve better.'
March 20, 2017 | 02:03 pm GMT+7

Vietnam orders compensation for Formosa toxic spill to be paid by June

The country is still recovering from what is considered one of the worst environmental disasters in its history.
March 16, 2017 | 08:40 pm GMT+7

Man hospitalized by guard at Formosa compensation meeting in central Vietnam

A crowd of people gathered outside the commune hall demanding the guard be handed over as tempers ran high.
December 11, 2016 | 04:54 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to dole out compensation to citizens hit by Formosa's toxic spill

People whose livelihoods have been lost due to the disaster will receive a monthly payment soon.
October 02, 2016 | 10:03 am GMT+7

Vietnamese fishermen descend on court to sue Taiwanese fish killer

Hundreds of fishermen demand the Taiwanese firm to cough up for the damage it has caused.
September 27, 2016 | 04:18 pm GMT+7

Taiwanese fish killer to complete $500-mln compensation package this month

Vietnam's government received the first $250 million in July but has yet to distribute the funds. 
August 26, 2016 | 04:25 pm GMT+7

Formosa pays Vietnam first $250 mln fish death compensation

The remaining half of the $500 million compensation pledged by Formosa is expected to be paid next month.
July 30, 2016 | 07:42 am GMT+7

Toxic disaster from Taiwanese company affects 200,000 people: Vietnam gov't

Around 41,000 fishermen to receive compensation in August.
July 29, 2016 | 10:40 am GMT+7

Vietnam slams China for sinking fishing boat, demands compensation

Increased harassment against the fishermen looms large after the Philippines wins the international lawsuit.
July 13, 2016 | 02:31 pm GMT+7

Thua Thien-Hue sets up council to evaluate pollution damage from Formosa

Thua Thien-Hue has decided to establish a council to assess the damage caused to the province by Taiwanese steel company Formosa after the firm was officially named the culprit ...
July 03, 2016 | 06:43 pm GMT+7

How Formosa’s $500 mln compensation will be distributed

The Vietnamese government said it will prioritize the $500 million in compensation from Taiwan's Formosa Ha Tinh Steel (FHS) for citizens in central provinces after the company ...
July 01, 2016 | 11:27 am GMT+7
View more stories
 
go to top