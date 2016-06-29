VnExpress International
Grounds to prosecute Shell for Nigeria rights violations: Amnesty

Report claims that the oil company supported unlawful killings, rape, torture and burning of villages. 

Top 250 firms emit third of CO2; few have strong goals to cut: study

Only about 30 percent of them have strong goals to limit temperatures.

US companies act on climate despite Trump: survey

'The business case for climate action remains despite a lack of support in the federal level.'
October 24, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7

Kobe Steel, Nissan scandals tarnish image of Japan Inc

Embarrassing scandals at Kobe Steel and Nissan have tarnished the reputation of Japan Inc for quality, as once-mighty industrial world-beaters battle fierce global competition and ...
October 15, 2017 | 03:15 pm GMT+7

A private solution for China’s zombie company problem? Unlikely

China's state-run companies dominate the country's key industries, from banking to insurance, energy, and telecoms.
September 24, 2017 | 08:47 am GMT+7

Toshiba delays results again, warns of $8.4 bln net loss

Toshiba twice postponed nine-month earnings before it released unaudited results last month.
May 15, 2017 | 05:05 pm GMT+7

New business laws have entrepreneurs flooding in

Recently passed enterprise and investment laws have improved business climate and promoted entrepreneurship as in the first half of 2016 Vietnam has welcomed 300 newly registered ...
June 29, 2016 | 09:01 pm GMT+7
 
