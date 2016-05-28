VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag companies
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

South Korean conglomerate reveals plans to expand operations in Vietnam

Lotte is looking for opportunities in Vietnam's agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors.

Foreign firms pay staff 31 pct more than local companies in Vietnam

If you're looking for a pay rise, head for foreign firms.

30 companies vanished each day in first five months: GSO report

In the first five months of 2016, the number of dissolved companies reached 4,643, marking a jump of 19.5 compared to last year’s period, according to the report by General ...
May 28, 2016 | 12:56 pm GMT+7
 
go to top