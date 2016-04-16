VnExpress International
Vietnamese Stand-up Comedy @PiuPiu

Open mic for comedians every Sunday

Vietnamese entertainer pleads guilty to child molesting in US

Minh Beo will be sentenced in December to 18 months in prison.

Vietnamese comedian’s U.S. sex abuse trial date moved

A fourth trial for an alleged child abuse scandal involving Minh Beo – a renowned Vietnamese comedian – has been postponed again in the U.S. until the end of July.
June 30, 2016 | 04:49 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese celebrity pleads not guilty to U.S. child molestation charges

Vietnamese comedian Hong Quang Minh pleaded not guilty to allegations that he molested a boy during a dance-video audition as he showed up at an arraignment in Santa Ana, ...
April 16, 2016 | 08:19 pm GMT+7
 
