A group of ambitious Vietnamese stand-up comedians will launch the first show of their Vietnamese open mic stand-up comedy series @Piu Piu every Sunday. This is also one of the first steps to develop the field of stand-up comedy in Vietnam

Hopefully Sunday nights at Piu Piu will be the most refreshing sessions full of laughter.

No worries if you have no command of Vietnamese, just come to enjoy the fun and learn/practice some.



Especially, free drinks for all the performers.