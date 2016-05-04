VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag cockfighting
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Police seize billions of VND at illegal cock-fighting event

Hundreds of police have raided a massive illegal cock-fighting ring, arresting 100 gamblers and confiscating billions of VND and 30 automobiles in ...
 
go to top