Police seize billions of VND at illegal cock-fighting event

Police burst in while about 100 gamblers were gathered at a 5,000-meter site where they were betting on cock-fighting.

100 gamblers were arrested at the site. Photo by VH

The owner of the site managed to escape.

The site was protected by tens of surveillance cameras and security guards patrolling 24/7.

Police raided the site on May 2. Photo by VH

This was one of the largest cock-fighting rings found in the province, and drew gamblers from the North and Central regions of the country.

The case is pending further investigation.