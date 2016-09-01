VnExpress International
Cambodia offers ethnic Vietnamese short-term residency in migrant crackdown reprieve

Thousands of Vietnamese fled to Cambodia during war time, and remain officially stateless.

Ninth Australian lawmaker quits as citizenship crisis widens

Australia's 116-year-old constitution bans dual citizens from holding national office, in a bid to prevent split ...

Vietnam speaks out after Cambodia plans to revoke documents from ethnic Vietnamese

About 70,000 individuals, mostly ethnic Vietnamese born in Cambodia, will be considered illegal immigrants despite having no other citizenship.
October 10, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7

Cambodia identifies 70,000 ‘improper’ citizens, mostly ethnic Vietnamese

Most of the offenders are Vietnamese born in Cambodia. 
October 07, 2017 | 01:27 pm GMT+7

Left behind: America's ongoing policy indifference toward foreign-born citizens

'I'm very sad that America has left him behind.'
November 27, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Why more Vietnamese are giving up their citizenships

From abroad with love: Vietnamese brides fall for other countries.
September 04, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
 
