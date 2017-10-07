VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Cambodia identifies 70,000 ‘improper’ citizens, mostly ethnic Vietnamese

By Trong Giap   October 7, 2017 | 01:27 pm GMT+7
Cambodia identifies 70,000 ‘improper’ citizens, mostly ethnic Vietnamese
A Vietnamese woman walks near her house on the banks of the Mekong river in Phnom Penh March 11, 2014. Photo by Reuters/Samrang Pring

Most of the offenders are Vietnamese born in Cambodia. 

Cambodian authorities are moving forward to revoke official documents from 70,000 individuals, mostly ethnic Vietnamese born in Cambodia, because the documents had been “improperly” issued and mistakenly confer citizenship on “immigrants”, The Phnompenh Post reported.

“It is a national problem, not any specific person. Therefore, we need to solve this,” said Sar Khen, Minister of Interior.

Most of the offenders were ethnic Vietnamese who had been born in Cambodia and have no other citizenship, said Sok Phal, head of the Immigration Department.

“We don’t remove their citizenship, they are Vietnamese. We just take the Cambodian documents,” he added.

Phal said the individuals would be labelled as illegal migrants, but assured they would not be forcibly removed. They could inquire with local authorities whether they could apply for immigrant status because they had lived in Cambodia for a long time. 

Many Vietnamese families have been living around the Tonle Sap Lake in Cambodia. Most of them were born there after their grandfathers or fathers left southern Vietnam to seek refuge from the chaotic French colonization and the Vietnam War.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Cambodia citizenship
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top