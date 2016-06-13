VnExpress International
How cigarettes are smuggled into Vietnam in broad daylight

Gangs employ locals to smuggle a billion cigarette packs from Cambodia and Laos.

Vietnam loses $300 million a year due to tobacco smuggling

Vietnam ranks second in Asia’s tobacco smuggling, with contraband tobacco and cigarettes accounting for around 20 ...

Second-hand smoke plagues Vietnam's restaurants: survey

Most restaurant owners say they fear asking customers to put out their cigarettes will hurt business.
November 17, 2016 | 02:49 pm GMT+7

15 million Vietnamese still sparking up the tobacco

Vietnam has one of the highest smoking rates in the world.
September 07, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7

Vaping teens more apt to move on to regular cigarettes

Older teens who try electronic cigarettes have six times the odds of trying regular cigarettes within two years than those who never puffed on the devices, a study published on ...
June 13, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
 
