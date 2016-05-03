VnExpress International
Top FDI source China pours over $56 billion into Vietnam with nearly 5,000 projects

China, including Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, is the largest foreign investor in Vietnam in terms of total capital with more than 4,759 projects ...
 
