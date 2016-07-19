VnExpress International
Tag Chinese investors
Officials plug legal gaps that allow Chinese 'investors' to linger in Vietnam

Chinese investors can stay in Vietnam for up to 50 years regardless of their project scale.

Thai Central Group denies rumors that Chinese own Big C Vietnam

The company said it is wholly owned by a Thai family.
 
