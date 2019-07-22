The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Economy
8 North-South Expressway projects to be bid
By
Ta Lu, Doan Loan
July 22, 2019 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Sixty expressions of interest have been submitted for eight sections of Vietnam’s North-South Expressway, with the bidding process to end next April.
