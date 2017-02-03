VnExpress International
Tag child rights
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese kids denied childhood in scramble to support families

From collecting snails to climbing for betel nuts, life is tough on Vietnam's poorest children. 

Daring to dream in a floating Vietnamese village

In a country where ​young dreams are viewed as grandiose and unrealistic, one woman continues to inspire thousands ...

Vietnamese woman arrested for fatal beating of 3-year-old son

Her boyfriend is also under investigation after admitting that he beat the child too.
February 03, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7
 
