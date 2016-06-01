The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
child labor
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Malawi's abandoned child brides pushed into sex work as 'only option'
Although child marriage is illegal, nearly half of girls in Malawi are wed before their eighteenth birthday.
Vietnamese kids denied childhood in scramble to support families
From collecting snails to climbing for betel nuts, life is tough on Vietnam's poorest children.
Demand for child webcam sex in Mekong 'outstripping supply', UN says
The demand is moving from the Philippines to Thailand.
August 10, 2017 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
Children forced into early labor due to multiple climate change disasters in Vietnam
Experts are concerned that without proper protection, many children in Vietnam will give up school to help their families when disasters hit.
June 14, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
The fight against child labor
Close to 170 million children globally are caught up in the perils of child labor, says a leading NGO ahead of World Day Against Child Labour as it also calls on companies to end ...
June 12, 2016 | 01:15 pm GMT+7
Mountainous kids take on back-breaking work with a smile
Helping their families to build houses; collecting logs that can be twice as big as them; working in the fields in near-freezing temperatures... children from mountainous ...
June 01, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter