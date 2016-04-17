VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Chen Ming Hsiung
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Taiwanese businessman killed by Chinese storekeeper in Binh Duong

The chairman of the board of directors at Kingmaker Footwear Group has died after being stabbed eight times in the head by a Chinese storekeeper.
 
go to top