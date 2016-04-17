Taiwanese businessman killed by Chinese storekeeper in Binh Duong

Li Me You was arrested by Binh Duong police. Photo: Nguyet Trieu

Li Me You, 45, the Chinese storekeeper, attacked 63-year-old boss Chen Ming Hsiung over a work dispute.

The incident happened on April 15 when Chen Ming Hsiung accused Li Mee You of stealing shoes from the company. He responded by pulling out a knife and attacking the boss and two others in Chen’s office.

You was overpowered by the company’s security guards following the incident and was arrested by Binh Duong police a day later.

Kingmaker is a Taiwanese shoe manufacturer based in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Duong, and employs 10,000 workers.