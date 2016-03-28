VnExpress International
Back to the 80s: Vietnamese high school seniors relive good old days in yearbook

'We all want a unique and fun memory before leaving school so we came up with this idea.'

Historic drought cuts Vietnam’s coffee exports by 25 percent

Coffee plantations in the Central Highlands have been starved of water in recent months due to the worst drought ...

Central Highlands suffering under historic drought

The prolonged drought caused by the El Nino weather pattern is the worst in Vietnam in over a century. In the Central Highlands, thousands of hectares of crops have been destroyed ...
March 31, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7

Drought ruins large crops of coffee and rice in Central Highlands

The prolonged drought caused by the El Nino weather pattern has damaged thousands of hectares of coffee, rice and pepper in the Central Highlands.
March 28, 2016 | 07:13 pm GMT+7
 
