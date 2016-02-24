VnExpress International
Ed Sheeran announces engagement

The singer will be married to his childhood friend, Cherry Seaborn.

Scarlett Johansson is 2016 top-grossing movie star

The actress' movies brought in $1.2 billion at the box office around the world.

Israel seeks to lure Oscar nominees with risky gift

When the top nominees at this year's Oscars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Matt Damon, open their goodie bags, inside will be a potentially controversial gift.
February 24, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
 
