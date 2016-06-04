VnExpress International
Tag CBRE Vietnam
Hanoi's hotel occupancy rate hits five-year high

Vietnam is forecast to see more growth in the five star hotel and resort segment.

Mid-end segment dominates HCM City apartment sales

Over 10,000 new high-end apartments were put onto the market in Ho Chi Minh City during the second quarter, an ...

Luxury Hanoi apartment sales eclipse low-end transactions in Q2: CBRE

Once a dominant segment in the market, low-end apartments in Hanoi accounted for only 20 percent of total real estate transactions in the second quarter of 2016.
July 01, 2016 | 03:30 pm GMT+7

Housing supply climbs 50 percent in Da Nang

In the first five months of 2016, Da Nang, Vietnam's central economic hub, welcomed nearly 1,000 new apartments to the market, a 44.6 percent increase compared to the same period ...
June 04, 2016 | 12:14 pm GMT+7
 
