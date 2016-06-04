The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
CBRE Vietnam
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Hanoi's hotel occupancy rate hits five-year high
Vietnam is forecast to see more growth in the five star hotel and resort segment.
Mid-end segment dominates HCM City apartment sales
Over 10,000 new high-end apartments were put onto the market in Ho Chi Minh City during the second quarter, an ...
Luxury Hanoi apartment sales eclipse low-end transactions in Q2: CBRE
Once a dominant segment in the market, low-end apartments in Hanoi accounted for only 20 percent of total real estate transactions in the second quarter of 2016.
July 01, 2016 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Housing supply climbs 50 percent in Da Nang
In the first five months of 2016, Da Nang, Vietnam's central economic hub, welcomed nearly 1,000 new apartments to the market, a 44.6 percent increase compared to the same period ...
June 04, 2016 | 12:14 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter