Vietnam’s car sales hit record in 2016 amid tax cuts

The import tariffs for cars from Southeast Asia have been slashed and will be scrapped soon.

Higher tax slams the brakes on Vietnam's car imports

Duties of up to 150 percent are making people think twice about life in the fast lane.

Used cars now cost more as Vietnam hikes taxes

The government tries to curb imports of second-hand automobiles to encourage the use of new, energy-efficient vehicles.
September 13, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7

Tax hike drives Vietnamese consumers away from luxury cars

New special consumption tax rates came into effect from July 1.
August 16, 2016 | 06:30 am GMT+7

Luxury cars "sold out" in Vietnam ahead of 90 percent tax hike

Vietnam’s car market has seen growth in imported car sales contrary to a fall in the number of locally built-up products with changes to a special consumption tax about to kick in.
June 16, 2016 | 04:08 pm GMT+7

Automobile sales accelerate through April

April’s car sales in Vietnam saw an on-year increase of 42 percent to touch more than 25,000 units, said the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.
May 12, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7

Vietnam's 2015 car sales hit record high

Car makers in Vietnam boosted sales to an all-time high of almost 245,000 units in 2015, up 55 percent year on year, according to data from the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ ...
February 24, 2016 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
 
