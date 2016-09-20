The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
buffalo
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Gory scenes at buffalo-fighting festival in northern Vietnam
Bloodied, bruised and battered, and then to top it off, sent to the butcher.
Buffalo butchering video sparks online outrage in Vietnam
Knife-wielding Vietnamese descended on the dead animal like vultures after it had been hit by a truck.
Buffalo killed in mystery Vietnam expressway incident
The unidentified owner faces a fine of up to $3.6 for letting the animals roam free, but that shouldn't cause too much beef.
September 20, 2016 | 07:07 pm GMT+7