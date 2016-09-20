Buffalo killed in mystery Vietnam expressway incident

Two buffalo were found dead after apparently being hit by a vehicle on a Ho Chi Minh City expressway on Tuesday.

Workers on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh Expressway, which connects the city with the southern beach town of Vung Tau, found the dead animals in District 2.

The vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene, and part of the roadside fence was damaged. No people were reported injured in the incident.

Traffic along the road was halted while a truck removed the bodies, each of which weighed around 200 kilograms.

A camera system that is being installed along the expressway will not be activated until the end of this year, which makes it difficult to investigate crashes on the road at present.

A metal fence along the road has also yet to be completed, and investigators think the buffalos walked from a field onto the expressway through a gap in the fence. Police have not identified the owner.

According to a government decree, owners that allow animals to roam loose on roads and railways, posing a threat to traffic, will be fined VND60,000 - 80,000 ($2.70 - 3.60).

