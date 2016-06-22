The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Low VAT rates in Vietnam benefit the rich more than the poor: World Bank
Despite widespread public opposition to raising VAT rates, a World Bank chief economist argues otherwise.
Vietnam sets ambitious bond target of $11 billion for 2017
The government it looking more to the local debt market to finance its operations.
Huge funds raised from bonds lie idle in Vietnam
The country is sitting on cash piles after a strong year for debt sales.
December 13, 2016 | 11:06 am GMT+7
Vietnam's public debt increases nearly 15 times over past 15 years
Plunging oil prices have taken their toll on the government's coffers.
November 02, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam should bring in private capital to finance transport infrastructure: HSBC
The state budget will not be able to cover the country's transport needs.
November 01, 2016 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s public debt growing three times faster than GDP
The country is digging itself into an ever-increasing hole.
October 27, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Soaring national debt puts increased pressure on Vietnam’s aging population
Debt-laden Vietnam will soon have to figure out how to pay for a rapidly growing number of old people.
October 14, 2016 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnam government borrowing hits $16 billion in Jan-Sep
That was nearly twice the amount seen in the same period last year.
October 12, 2016 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Bond sales land Vietnam $367 million windfall
Long term bonds with high yields were snapped at the auction in Hanoi this week.
October 07, 2016 | 09:22 am GMT+7
Vietnam to rake in $7 billion from massive divestment push
The lifting of the foreign-ownership cap could see money flooding in from overseas.
August 31, 2016 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam shifts to domestic funding to finance public spending
With the country hitting middle-income status, overseas credit is drying up.
July 19, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Vietnam considers slashing corporate tax despite soaring budget deficit
While the government is desperate for measures to ease budget deficit, corporate tax rates might actually fall.
July 07, 2016 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam pays back $3 billion on foreign debts during first half of 2016
Vietnam's government spent more than VND68 trillion ($3 billion) to pay back foreign debts in the first six months of this year, said the General Statistics Office on its website.
June 29, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sets economic targets for 2017
Vietnam aims to reach an annual economic growth rate of 6.8 percent next year through higher labor productivity and competitive capacity, according to the framework of a ...
June 22, 2016 | 06:41 pm GMT+7
Audit finds giant holes in Vietnam's local budgets
Local authorities in Vietnam have misspent about VND1.3 trillion ($58.7 million) this year, mostly on heavy construction investments, putting the country at risk of missing its ...
June 22, 2016 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
