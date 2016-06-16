The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Buddhist
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Documentary about famed Vietnamese Buddhist monk to hit local screens
The release of the film about Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh has been delayed for three months in Vietnam.
'We were family': Myanmar attacks shatter rare ethnic harmony
At least 26 civilians died in recent clashes, which the government has blamed on Muslim 'terrorists'.
Thai police prepare to raid scandal-hit temple, arrest abbot
Thai police prepared to raid a Buddhist temple north of Bangkok on Thursday and apprehend its influential abbot, a justice ministry unit said, the latest twist in a series of ...
June 16, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter