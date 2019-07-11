VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Senior monk arrested for raping minor girl in southern Vietnam

By Sen    July 11, 2019 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Senior monk arrested for raping minor girl in southern Vietnam
Senior monk Huynh Minh Toan, 42, who has been arrested over child rape allegations, is seen delivering a speech at a Vietnamese pagoda in a file photo by Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Can Tho police arrested a monk on Wednesday following a 14-year-old girl’s accusation that he raped her in a hotel room.

Huynh Minh Toan, 42, was the abbot of at least two pagodas in the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap and Kien Giang prior to his arrest. He has a PhD in Buddhist studies and some reports say he had recently returned from studies abroad.

Preliminary investigations show that in the last week of June, Toan was leading a group of pilgrims to visit different temples. Among the group was a 14-year-old girl, who’d been sent by her parents to learn meditation.

When the group reached Can Tho City, Toan asked her to go with him and took her to a hotel on June 28. The girl told hotel staff that he’d raped her and asked them to hold him and call the police.

Both the pagodas have dismissed Toan from his position. The Dong Thap Provincial Buddhist Sangha also said Wednesday they’d sent a letter to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, informing them of the case and proposing that his Ph.D be revoked.

Police said they are investigating Toan under the charge of "rape of a person under 16," which is punishable by a wide range of sentences from seven-year imprisonment to death in Vietnam. 

Out of 1,600 cases of child abuse recorded in Vietnam last year, 80 percent involved sexual assault. In most cases, the perpetrators were someone close to the children or having authority over them, including neighbors, relatives or teachers.

Related News:
Tags: raping underage raping minor girl Buddhist monk Can Tho City
 
Read more
HBO Go comes to Vietnam

HBO Go comes to Vietnam

Runaway tech company chief now faces money laundering charges

Runaway tech company chief now faces money laundering charges

Da Nang to plant trees, become ‘city in a garden’

Da Nang to plant trees, become ‘city in a garden’

Woman arrested for unintentionally starting wildfire in central Vietnam

Woman arrested for unintentionally starting wildfire in central Vietnam

Hanoi police probe head of Muong Thanh property group

Hanoi police probe head of Muong Thanh property group

Former police officers jailed for killing civilian

Former police officers jailed for killing civilian

Vietnamese woman assaulted in South Korea wants divorce, custody of son

Vietnamese woman assaulted in South Korea wants divorce, custody of son

 
go to top