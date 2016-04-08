The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Paid less than male peers, BBC China editor quits and speaks out
Pay disclosures the British broadcaster was forced to make last July showed that two thirds of the highest earners on air were men.
Britain close to deal on Brexit bill with EU, reports
Financial settlements are still underway as Irish problem unresolved.
Brexit and the City: taking London's financial pulse
Will Britain's decision to leave the European Union in 2019 damage one of its most successful industries?
November 21, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Street art illustrate the lives of inspiring black women in London
A British street artist known as 'Dreph' is painting huge murals of strong black women around London.
September 07, 2017 | 08:32 am GMT+7
'Thanks Brexit': Pound nears euro parity
Sterling went into freefall after Britain voted in a shock referendum last year to leave the EU, sparking fears over the nation's economic outlook.
September 01, 2017 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Britain pushes for talks about the future, EU wants divorce first
A third round of Brexit talks takes place more than a year after Britons voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.
August 28, 2017 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Merkel urges Britain to quickly clarify relationship with EU
Chancellor says market access means accepting EU freedoms.
July 12, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Goldman sees post-Brexit UK recession; cuts EU, U.S. growth views
Britain is likely to enter a recession within the year as a result of last week's vote to leave the European Union, a decision that will stunt global economic growth as well, ...
June 27, 2016 | 08:36 am GMT+7
Former British spy bosses say nation's exit from EU would pose threat
A British vote to leave the European Union next month could make the country more vulnerable to militant attacks and cause instability across the continent, two former senior ...
May 08, 2016 | 08:13 am GMT+7
British royals Will and Kate tour rhino sanctuary in India
Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a jeep safari on Wednesday through an Indian national park that is home to two-thirds of the world's dwindling population of ...
April 13, 2016 | 07:52 pm GMT+7
British PM Cameron admits he held stake in father's offshore trust
British Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged in a TV interview on Thursday that he once had a stake in his late father's offshore trust, which was revealed in the "Panama ...
April 08, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Backlash after UK justice minister says EU deal reversible
LONDON - Britain's deal on new terms for its membership in the European Union could be undone by the European Court of Justice despite support from all member states, according to ...
March 04, 2016 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
