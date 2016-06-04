The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Indian defense minister visits Vietnam after Shangri-la Dialogue
Indian defense Minister Manohar Parrikar arrived in Hanoi on Sunday after attending Asia’s largest annual security forum, the Shangri-la Dialogue, in ...
India set to sell super sonic anti-ship cruise missile to Vietnam: U.S. press
Indian defense officials are set to export one of the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missiles to Vietnam, the ...
