VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Brahmos missile
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Indian defense minister visits Vietnam after Shangri-la Dialogue

Indian defense Minister Manohar Parrikar arrived in Hanoi on Sunday after attending Asia’s largest annual security forum, the Shangri-la Dialogue, in ...

India set to sell super sonic anti-ship cruise missile to Vietnam: U.S. press

Indian defense officials are set to export one of the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missiles to Vietnam, the ...
 
go to top