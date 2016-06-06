VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Indian defense minister visits Vietnam after Shangri-la Dialogue

By Toan Dao   June 6, 2016 | 07:53 am GMT+7

Indian defense Minister Manohar Parrikar arrived in Hanoi on Sunday after attending Asia’s largest annual security forum, the Shangri-la Dialogue, in Singapore, the Vietnamese People’s Army Newspaper reported.

The forum concluded its three-day meeting on June 5.

Vietnam's Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich (R) and Indian defense Minister Manohar Parrikar (L)

Vietnam's Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich (R) and Indian defense Minister Manohar Parrikar (L)

Vietnam and India consider defense cooperation as one of the pillars in their strategic partnership which they jointly announced in July 2007. The two countries’ priority areas of cooperation include personnel training, navy, air forces and air defense forces, communications, defense industry and peacekeeping, the newspaper said while reporting a talk on Sunday between Vietnam's Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich and his Indian counterpart.

The two defense ministries signed the “Joint Vision Statement on Defense Cooperation for 2015-2020” in May last year.

During the visit, the Indian minister will meet up with leaders of Vietnam, defense manufacturers of both countries and visit some Vietnamese military units.

The U.S. Naval Institute News (USNI News) last week cited several press reports as saying Indian defense officials are set to export one of the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missiles to Vietnam.

Based on the Russian P-800 Onyx, the BrahMos is a supersonic anti-ship missile, developed in tandem between New Delhi and Moscow for the past decade, and is arguably one of the most deadly anti-ship missiles in any nation’s inventory — almost entirely for its speed, USNI News said.

India has been keen to export the Mach 3 missile for years, but met resistance from Russia over intellectual property issues that have since been resolved, according to a Wednesday report from Jane’s Defense Weekly.

Tags: India Vietnam Brahmos missile
 
Read more
Global standard to measure food waste aims to put more on plates

Global standard to measure food waste aims to put more on plates

British tourist reported missing on Fansipan Mountain in northern Vietnam

British tourist reported missing on Fansipan Mountain in northern Vietnam

Maritime disputes loom large as U.S., China start Strategic and Economic Dialogue in Beijing

Maritime disputes loom large as U.S., China start Strategic and Economic Dialogue in Beijing

Vietnam, South Korea may buy Lockheed planes amid Chinese buildup

Vietnam, South Korea may buy Lockheed planes amid Chinese buildup

Three found dead as Vietnam PM arrives in Da Nang after cruise ship accident

Three found dead as Vietnam PM arrives in Da Nang after cruise ship accident

70 divers search for missing tourists after cruise ship goes down in Da Nang

70 divers search for missing tourists after cruise ship goes down in Da Nang

Vietnam general warns of potential

Vietnam general warns of potential "arms race" in East Sea at Shangri-la security talks

3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang

3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang

 
go to top