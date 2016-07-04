The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
box office
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' second-highest opening ever in North America
'The Last Jedi' is the last outing for character Leia Organa, played by Carrie Fisher, who died last December.
'Dunkirk' captures N. American box office
It took in an estimated $50.5 million in its opening weekend.
Sales going swimmingly for Finding Dory at box office
"Tarzan" is no match for a little blue fish this week as Finding Dory is blowing everyone else out of the water.
July 04, 2016 | 11:45 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter