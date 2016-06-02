The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Trump: I am a 'very stable genius' and 'like, very smart'
Trump's response to the book's allegations had Washington focusing anew on the question of his stability and mental state.
Trump 'horrified' on winning presidency: book
A new explosive book reveals meetings with Russians, Trump's obsession with being poisoned and secrets inside the ...
Book chains better watch out: Amazon is coming to town
Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble will close, marking the end of an era.
December 24, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7
The man who 'cures' old books in Nha Trang
This book-lover's painstaking passion revives volumes that look beyond saving.
August 31, 2017 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
Shower of cash lands Vietnamese media firm in hot water at book launch in Hue
The sight of money raining from the sky in the ancient city quickly sparked outrage on social media.
June 21, 2017 | 08:19 am GMT+7
Two Israeli authors make Man Booker global shortlist
The shortlist announced in London 'spans the epic and the everyday.'
April 21, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
‘Singapore Story: Memoirs of Lee Kuan Yew’ is now a hit in Vietnam
The Vietnamese version of the book has been released amid unwavering interest in Singapore’s journey to prosperity.
April 12, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Art conversation: Art and Design
A conversation with Philipp Hubert and Thuy Nguyen from New York.
December 21, 2016 | 08:13 pm GMT+7
Unique J.K Rowling book up for sale
A rare book created, hand-written and illustrated by 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling is due to go on sale.
December 09, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
UNESCO honors Vietnamese man for his rural library revolution
Nguyen Quang Thach is recognized for bringing books to rural areas in Vietnam over the past 19 years.
September 04, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Authorities withdraw best-seller on South Vietnam's unofficial First Lady
The first edition of the book "Madam Nhu - Quyen luc ba Rong", the Vietnamese translation of "Finding the Dragon Lady" by Monique Brinson Demery, has been withdrawn from ...
June 02, 2016 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
