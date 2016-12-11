The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in
The suspect detonated a device in his car and later died, bringing a dramatic end to the massive manhunt involving hundreds of federal agents and ...
Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled
Baffled investigators have taken the extraordinary step of making public appeals asking that whoever is ...
Police link two deadly package bombs in Austin, Texas, to earlier attack
A 17-year-old African-American boy died on Monday when he found a package outside his house and brought it into the kitchen, where it exploded.
March 13, 2018 | 09:10 am GMT+7
11 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attack
IS claimed responsibility.
January 05, 2018 | 09:53 am GMT+7
10 hurt in Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing
Russian gov't has called the bombing an 'act of terror'.
December 28, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
The US Christmas bombings that failed to crush Hanoi’s spirit
In late December, 1972, the U.S. tried to bomb North Vietnam into submission, but that word had no place in the Vietnamese's hearts and minds.
December 25, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Explosion rocks New York's Port Authority, bomber wounds self and three victims
The suspect was taken to a hospital after suffering burns from the explosive device.
December 12, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam condemns attack in Manchester as global leaders call it ‘inhumane’
The bombing at the end of a pop concert was the U.K.’s deadliest attack in nearly 12 years.
May 24, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Twin blasts in Philippine capital kill at least two: police
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack but the police said there was no sign of a terrorist attack.
May 07, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Suspect in St Petersburg metro blast linked to radical Islamists
The explosion coincides with Putin's visit to St. Petersburg.
April 04, 2017 | 09:26 am GMT+7
Twin bombing outside Istanbul soccer stadium kills 29, wounds 166
Two bombs exploded less than a minute apart.
December 11, 2016 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan hit by suspected suicide car bomb
At least one is dead and three other people are wounded.
August 30, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
Bomb blasts kill one, wound 30 in southern Thailand - police
No group has claimed responsibility yet.
August 24, 2016 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Thai authorities had intelligence of pending attacks
But the police did not have precise information on when and where the attacks would come.
August 12, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Bomb targeting mourners at Pakistan hospital kills at least 45
The bomb exploded as lawyers and journalists gathered to accompany the body of Bilal Anwar Kasi, a prominent lawyer, who was shot and killed in the frontier city earlier on Monday.
August 08, 2016 | 04:04 pm GMT+7
