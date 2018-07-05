8 arrested in bombing of police station in Vietnam

Vo Hoang Nam (L) and Duong Ba Giang, two suspects being held for bombing a police station in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City Police on Thursday arrested and initiated criminal proceedings against eight people for their alleged involvement in explosions at a police station in Tan Binh District last month.

Among the eight are Vu Hoang Nam, 22, Duong Ba Giang, 47, Nguyen Tuan Thanh, 28 and Thanh’s father Nguyen Khanh, 54.

The four would face charges of terrorism, which is punishable by death in Vietnam. The others would be held responsible for providing the explosives, which they said they bought from Laos.

Police said the group was working for a resistant organization in the U.S.

Nguyen Khanh (L) and his son Nguyen Tuan Thanh who were allegedly involved in the bombing plot.

The arrest came after Tan Binh Disrict police investigated camera footage of two men who passed the Ward 12 police station on Truong Chinh Street just before it was rocked by a couple of explosions in the afternoon of June 20.

One female officer was injured in the blasts and several motorbikes in the building were damaged.

Police said the suspects were arrested while hiding in Dong Nai Province neighboring the city. They are looking for three more suspects in the bombing.

They have seized 38 detonators, eight hand-made bombs and 10 kilograms of explosives from the group which were allegedly planned for attacks at several other police stations and officials' houses.

"The consequences could have been huge," HCMC's Party leader Nguyen Thien Nhan said at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon.

One of the bombs police found at the suspects.

The incident took place at a tense time, only several days after there were widespread protests in the country against provisions of the laws on cyber security and special economic zones.

The cyber security law, giving more government control on internet giants such as Google and Facebook, was passed on June 12, while the other has been postponed, with the controversial term on 99-year land lease term to foreign investors reportedly scrapped out.

In the aftermath of the protests, the police have detained dozens of people and slapped administrative sanctions on hundreds of citizens.