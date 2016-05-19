VnExpress International
US bombers train over S.Korea ahead of Trump visit

Drills came days before Trump's visit to Asia for 5-country tour.

N.Korea says US bomber flights push peninsula to brink of nuclear war

The U.S. air force said the bombers were flown from Guam to conduct training exercises with the South Korean and ...

Suicide bomber kills at least 12 recruits in Yemen's Aden

A suicide bomber killed at least 12 army recruits and injured dozens of others in the Yemeni city of Aden on Monday, residents and a security official said, in another major ...
May 23, 2016 | 02:36 pm GMT+7

U.S. Air Force bomber crashes in Guam

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft crashed on Wednesday at a U.S. Air Force base in Guam, but all seven crew members survived, military officials said.
May 19, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
 
