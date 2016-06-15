VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Blockbuster
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Liam Hemsworth: "It would be wonderful to go hiking through Vietnam"

Vietnam seems to be the perfect destination for never-been-there-before "The Hunger Games" star, saying everybody he has spoken to loves it. Do you ...
 
go to top