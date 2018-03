Liam Hemsworth: "It would be wonderful to go hiking through Vietnam"

By VnExpress June 14, 2016 | 05:44 pm GMT+7

Vietnam seems to be the perfect destination for never-been-there-before "The Hunger Games" star, saying everybody he has spoken to loves it.

Do you think Liam could outshine Obama in eating 'bun cha'? Well, to be precise, he said he loves "Vietnamese food" but we all know what it means.