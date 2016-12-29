VnExpress International
Tag birth
60-year-old woman becomes Vietnam’s oldest mother

She hit menopause several years ago but did not give up on her dream of motherhood.

China sees births fall despite push for second child

The nation began to phase out its one-child policy in 2015 in response to concerns about an ageing population and ...

4 premature infants die of septic shock at Vietnamese hospital: police

The newborns all died on the same morning, an incident the hospital’s director has described as ‘not unusual.’
November 21, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7

Big bundle of joy: Vietnam woman gives birth to 7 kg baby

'When the doctor said my child was 7.1 kilograms, we all couldn't believe it,' the father says.
October 17, 2017 | 10:21 am GMT+7

Vietnamese couples should be able to decide how many children to bear: Health Ministry

Officials said letting the parents decide guarantees reproductive rights while posing challenges in controlling the population.
January 11, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Born again: baby boom after China ends one-child rule

'More children bring more blessings.'
December 29, 2016 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
 
