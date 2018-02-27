60-year-old woman becomes Vietnam’s oldest mother

A 60-year-old woman delivers a healthy baby in Hanoi in mid-February, thanks to an egg donor.

A Vietnamese woman has given birth to a healthy child at the age of 60, making her the oldest woman in the country to become a mother.

The woman, named only as Ngan, hit menopause several years ago after struggling for a long time to have a baby. She and her husband eventually decided to resort to IVF, using donated eggs and her husband’s sperm.

The baby was born in mid-February via C-section and weighing 2.6 kilograms, and has been given extra formula milk as Ngan cannot produce enough.

Doctors at the Post and Telecommunications Hospital in Hanoi, which handled the delivery, said Ngan is the oldest on record to give birth in Vietnam.

She had to receive special care for gestational diabetes during the pregnancy, a condition that occurs when a pregnant woman without diabetes develops high blood sugar levels, which is more common among older women. If untreated, it can cause stillbirth or leave the child with a higher risk of being overweight and developing type 2 diabetes.

Both mother and daughter are doing fine.

More than one million, or 7.7 percent of married couples in Vietnam, are infertile, according to the health ministry.

Medical checks for fertility issues are recommended if a woman does not conceive after having regular sex without contraception for six months, for couples under 30, or 12 months for older couples.