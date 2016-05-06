The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Girl’s body found two days after being washed down drain in Vietnam
The teenager slipped while trying to push her motorbike to safety during a heavy downpour.
Vietnamese poacher nabbed for hunting, trafficking endangered primates
The man was busted smuggling rare black-shanked douc langurs he had killed in Cambodia.
Deadly diphtheria returns to southern Vietnam due to low vaccination rate
The outbreak of diphtheria has resulted in at least 61 cases.
July 19, 2016 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's appeals court upholds death sentences in murder of 6 family members
The story of a man who brutally murdered his ex-girlfriend's family last year is reaching its final chapter.
July 18, 2016 | 07:46 pm GMT+7
3 dead as diphtheria outbreak grips southern Vietnam
Dozens of locals have developed similar symptoms.
July 14, 2016 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
Switched at birth: Vietnam parents raise wrong daughters for 3 years
Yes, it happened just like in a movie!
July 13, 2016 | 12:46 pm GMT+7
PM secures ADB loan to plough millions for Vietnam's border provinces
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed off an ADB-financed project themed Support to Border Areas Development in three Indochinese countries that will run for six years ...
May 06, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter