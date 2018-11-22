VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Tanker blaze kills six, burns 19 houses in southern Vietnam

By Van Tram, Phuoc Tuan   November 22, 2018 | 10:09 am GMT+7

Six people died after a petrol tanker crashed into a motorbike rickshaw in Binh Phuoc Province Thursday morning.

Six dead, 16 houses burned in tanker truck blaze in southern Vietnam
 
 

Tanker blaze kills six, burns 19 houses in southern Vietnam

The petrol tanker was traveling on National Highway 13 when it crashed into the back of the modified motorbike carrier in Chon Thanh District, two hours north of HCMC, at around 4.30 a.m.

The tanker went on to smash into a median strip and mount the sidewalk, hitting a medium voltage power pole before overturning and spilling petrol on the highway.

The petrol quickly caught fire, engulfing a series of houses along the highway. Six people died on the spot while dozens of others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

19 houses were badly burned and the tanker was completely destroyed by the raging flames.

Police examine the petrol tanker after the fire was put out. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan

Police examine the petrol tanker after the fire was put out. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan

"Most people were asleep when it happened. When some children woke up early to go to school and saw the fire, they cried out. The flames spread quickly and many people couldn’t escape," said an eyewitness.

Many fire trucks and hundreds of firefighters were rushed to the site and managed to put out the fire in more than an hour.

Police are investigating the accident.

Local authorities have confirmed the tanker driver was seriously injured and was transferred to a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for emergency treatment. The driver of the modified bike suffered minor injuries.

Related News:
Tags: tanker truck blaze Binh Phuoc southern Vietnam fatal blaze National highway 13
 
Read more
‘The Terminal’ drama ends, Vietnam sends Lesotho man home

‘The Terminal’ drama ends, Vietnam sends Lesotho man home

Vietnam's V-League 1 gets Best Developing League of the Year award

Vietnam's V-League 1 gets Best Developing League of the Year award

Two percent of Vietnamese still defecate in open: official

Two percent of Vietnamese still defecate in open: official

Hanoi’s Old Quarter hotel catches fire, guests unharmed

Hanoi’s Old Quarter hotel catches fire, guests unharmed

Spanish man found dead in toilet on Phu Quoc Island

Spanish man found dead in toilet on Phu Quoc Island

Aggrieved fans, coach slam refereeing mistakes in Vietnam-Myanmar match

Aggrieved fans, coach slam refereeing mistakes in Vietnam-Myanmar match

Old nail trick threatens safety on sea-crossing bridge

Old nail trick threatens safety on sea-crossing bridge

 
go to top