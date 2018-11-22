Tanker blaze kills six, burns 19 houses in southern Vietnam Six dead, 16 houses burned in tanker truck blaze in southern Vietnam

The petrol tanker was traveling on National Highway 13 when it crashed into the back of the modified motorbike carrier in Chon Thanh District, two hours north of HCMC, at around 4.30 a.m.

The tanker went on to smash into a median strip and mount the sidewalk, hitting a medium voltage power pole before overturning and spilling petrol on the highway.

The petrol quickly caught fire, engulfing a series of houses along the highway. Six people died on the spot while dozens of others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

19 houses were badly burned and the tanker was completely destroyed by the raging flames.

Police examine the petrol tanker after the fire was put out. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan

"Most people were asleep when it happened. When some children woke up early to go to school and saw the fire, they cried out. The flames spread quickly and many people couldn’t escape," said an eyewitness.

Many fire trucks and hundreds of firefighters were rushed to the site and managed to put out the fire in more than an hour.

Police are investigating the accident.

Local authorities have confirmed the tanker driver was seriously injured and was transferred to a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for emergency treatment. The driver of the modified bike suffered minor injuries.