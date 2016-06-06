The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Should Vietnam abolish beauty pageants?
With a media storm swirling around an ongoing beauty pageant for being insensitive to flood victims, we ask what the point of these contests is.
A flashy stage show in the middle of a storm-ravaged city: Is Miss Universe Vietnam out of touch?
Typhoon Damrey has claimed at least 60 lives, but that wasn't enough to put off the beauty pageant's organizers.
Is the crown too heavy for Miss Vietnam 2016?
Korean singer steals the show for the wrong reasons.
August 29, 2016 | 01:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s beauty queen shunned for smoking cigarettes
Smoking claims one more victim, this time a beautiful one.
August 06, 2016 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Measured, assessed and judged: Miss Vietnam 2016 about to kick off
A group of slender girls, well made-up, dressed to the nines and gathered in one place can only mean one thing: auditions to compete for the title “Miss Vietnam 2016”.
June 06, 2016 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
