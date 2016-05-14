The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Trump revokes Obama guidelines on transgender bathrooms
Reversing the guidelines is likely to prompt more street protests.
Trump could backtrack on Obama's transgender policies
The White House may overturn protections for transgender students issued under president Obama.
Hanoi to deodorize toilet stink at public schools
Most bathrooms in city public schools are poorly equipped, and filthy toilets have become an entrenched fear.
August 12, 2016 | 11:52 am GMT+7
Obama says transgender bathroom directive based on law
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the decision to direct public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice was based on the law and the ...
June 02, 2016 | 08:24 am GMT+7
White House issues "guidance" on transgender bathrooms
In a letter to the states, the Obama administration is telling every U.S. public school district to allow transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.
May 14, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
