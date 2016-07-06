VnExpress International
Woman missing in river after Panamanian boat hits Vietnamese barge

One man survived the accident, but the female captain is missing.

Crew abandon barge after bridge collision in Saigon

A dozen people jumped into the river after the out-of-control boat slammed into the bridge.
 
