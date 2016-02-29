VnExpress International
S.Korea's Woori Bank to form Vietnam unit by July

South Korea's Woori Bank expects to establish a Vietnam unit this month or in July, a bank official said on Tuesday, as part of the lender's plans to ...

Banks raised wages, added staff in 2015

Banks hired more people and increased wages last year, according to figures from the financial reports of major ...
 
