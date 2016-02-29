The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
banking sector
S.Korea's Woori Bank to form Vietnam unit by July
South Korea's Woori Bank expects to establish a Vietnam unit this month or in July, a bank official said on Tuesday, as part of the lender's plans to ...
Banks raised wages, added staff in 2015
Banks hired more people and increased wages last year, according to figures from the financial reports of major ...
