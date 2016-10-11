The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Tag
bad debt
Abandoned Saigon skyscraper to go under the hammer
The bare frame of tower has been left untouched since the housing crisis in 2011 when its investors fell into bad debt.
Fitch upgrades Vietnamese banks’ ratings thanks to positive outlook
The global rating agency has credited major banks for higher capital levels and asset quality improvement.
Vietnam orders banks to tighten lending in stock, real estate markets
Lenders should avoid 'risky areas' and instead prioritize the manufacturing sector, the State Bank said.
January 25, 2018 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s debt-collecting agency seizes skyscraper to cover $308 million loan
The Saigon One Tower has been abandoned since the housing crisis hit the city in 2011.
August 22, 2017 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Vietnam's banking cleanup efforts recoup 18 percent of toxic debts
The country may need $25 billion to clear toxic debts off bank books.
March 16, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam takes stronger stance against banking reform evaders
Banking bigwigs are going to have to show how they got so rich in the first place.
January 26, 2017 | 09:43 am GMT+7
ADB willing to lend Vietnam a hand to clear toxic debts in banking system: PM
The regional development bank is considering a buy-out of a troubled bank in Vietnam.
December 09, 2016 | 07:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam 'debt bank' finds itself struggling for funds
The government has only recouped 15 percent of the bad debt it's bought from troubled banks.
October 27, 2016 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
HCMC's credit growth hits 4-year high in Jan-Sep
Low interest rates boosted lending to $63 billion in the first nine months.
October 17, 2016 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's banking system needs $25 bln to clear off toxic debts
The country needs $25 billion to address bad debt, equivalent to 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2015, financial experts say.
October 13, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam banks see 2016 credit growth at 21.8 percent: central bank survey
That would be higher than the central bank's target of between 18 and 20 percent for the year, and a sharp rise from last year.
October 11, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam's bad debts under control, central bank says
The State Bank of Vietnam aims to bring down toxic debts in local lenders to below 3 percent of total outstanding loans this year.
October 08, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam shifts to domestic funding to finance public spending
With the country hitting middle-income status, overseas credit is drying up.
July 19, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Vietnamese central bank determined to keep bad debt ratio below 3 pct
The State Bank of Vietnam on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to keep the bad debt ratio at less than 3 percent of outstanding loans in 2016.
June 30, 2016 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
World Bank cuts 2016 global growth forecast
The World Bank is downgrading its 2016 global growth forecast to 2.4 percent from the 2.9 percent pace projected in January due to sluggish growth in advanced economies, low ...
June 08, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
