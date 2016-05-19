VnExpress International
Bac Ninh
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese man sentenced to 3 years in jail for threatening to murder officials

The man's sand dredging firm had been shut down while others had been allowed to continue operating illegally.

Scrap dealer faces criminal charges over fatal explosion in northern Vietnam

The man was found to have illegally bought 7 tons of old warheads to recycle, which exploded on Wednesday morning.

Explosion kills 2 kids, destroys 7 houses in northern Vietnam

The incident happened at a scrap facility in a residential area where many warheads have been found.
January 03, 2018 | 10:45 am GMT+7

Vietnamese man arrested hours after robbing bank with knife

A group of crime police stationed down the street chase him down.
October 13, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Ghosts set for a disappointment as month of the dead looms in Vietnam

The living are not paying for 'luxury' paper replicas this year to burn and send to the afterlife.
August 23, 2017 | 07:51 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese government determined to tone down blood-thirsty festivals

Animals are ritually sacrificed at traditional festivals to bring what is considered good luck for the New Year.
January 11, 2017 | 11:40 am GMT+7

Another karaoke bar catches fire in northern Vietnam

The fire broke out on Wednesday, more than a month after a deadly blaze killed 13 in the capital.
December 08, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7

Singapore investors back Vietnam on wave of global integration

Industrial parks are expanding in the expectation more foreign funds will start flooding into the country.
September 16, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7

Microsoft sells Vietnam phone factory to Foxconn for $350 mln

Microsoft agrees to sell its feature phone business for $350 million to FIH Mobile Ltd., a subsidiary of Hon Hai (Foxconn) technology group and HMD Global Oy.
May 19, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
 
