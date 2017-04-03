VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag baby trafficking
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Cambodia to allow foreigners to leave with surrogate babies

Prime Minister Hun Sen has approved an 'exit strategy' allowing babies, who were born to or being carried by surrogates before the 2016 ban, to leave.

China upholds death sentence for Vietnamese baby trafficker

The woman was selling babies as young as 10 days old.
 
go to top