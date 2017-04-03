The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
baby trafficking
Cambodia to allow foreigners to leave with surrogate babies
Prime Minister Hun Sen has approved an 'exit strategy' allowing babies, who were born to or being carried by surrogates before the 2016 ban, to leave.
China upholds death sentence for Vietnamese baby trafficker
The woman was selling babies as young as 10 days old.