Tag
aviation safety
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
4 injured after turbulence hits Air New Zealand flight out of Vietnam
A passenger has described her experience as 'a flight from hell'.
Laser beams continue to threaten Vietnam’s aviation safety
After Hanoi, incidents of ground-based lasers targeting aircraft have plagued Saigon's airport.
Circus group responsible for targeting plane with laser: Vietnam police
Authorities urged to throw the book at future culprits.
July 14, 2016 | 08:31 pm GMT+7
