Tag aviation safety
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

4 injured after turbulence hits Air New Zealand flight out of Vietnam

A passenger has described her experience as 'a flight from hell'.

Laser beams continue to threaten Vietnam’s aviation safety

After Hanoi, incidents of ground-based lasers targeting aircraft have plagued Saigon's airport.

Circus group responsible for targeting plane with laser: Vietnam police

Authorities urged to throw the book at future culprits.
July 14, 2016 | 08:31 pm GMT+7
 
