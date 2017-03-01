The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Russian truck manufacturers to open joint ventures to drive business in Vietnam
The joint ventures will have a tariff-free import quota of 2,550 heavy vehicles to test the market.
New regulation puts the squeeze on Vietnamese car importers
While erecting technical barriers to hinder the flow of imported cars, Vietnam plans to cut taxes imposed on ...
Falling prices unlikely to boost growth in Vietnam’s auto market
Despite massive discounts buyers are waiting for import tariffs to be abolished at the start of 2018.
October 18, 2017 | 11:58 am GMT+7
Carmakers face electric reality as combustion engine outlook dims
'There's going to be a huge increase in prices in 2021-22 if effective electrification becomes as widespread as people expect.'
September 12, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Vietnamese real estate conglomerate to make dream of domestically-made cars a reality
Vingroup is expected to start introducing 'Made in Vietnam' cars to the market within the next two years.
September 03, 2017 | 10:55 am GMT+7
Honda recalls 2.1 million vehicles worldwide over fire risk
The battery sensors may not be sufficiently sealed against moisture intrusion.
July 15, 2017 | 08:01 am GMT+7
Race is on to turn flying car into reality
Aeronautics giants are treating the idea of a flying car with caution, as such a project raises more questions than it answers, experts say -- it's a child's dream, a ...
June 28, 2017 | 07:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s car imports jump 34 pct y/y in Q1 on tax cuts
Purchases from Southeast Asian markets jumped 67.6 percent.
April 17, 2017 | 06:31 pm GMT+7
Tesla becomes most valuable US car maker, edges out GM
Tesla's market value of $50.887 billion exceeded GM's by about $1 million on Monday.
April 11, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s February car sales rise 50 pct
Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, led the sales tally.
March 08, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Automakers struggle to keep Vietnam production amid ASEAN tariff cuts
Vietnam had the world's second fastest growing car market last year.
March 02, 2017 | 01:00 am GMT+7
Japanese automakers consider leaving Vietnam due to weak supporting industries
The companies are looking for bigger profits in nearby countries such as Thailand.
February 15, 2017 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Vietnam to tune up support industry to drive automobile growth
Low-tech and low-added value production is putting the brakes on the industry.
November 16, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's car sales jump 31 percent
Industry insiders had anticipated the sharp sales increases due to a drop in the country's automotive tariffs.
October 14, 2016 | 12:05 pm GMT+7
Toyota, Suzuki eye partnership as industry consolidates
Japan has eight domestic automakers in an intensely competitive market.
October 13, 2016 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
