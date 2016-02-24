VnExpress International
Anti-Trump protesters unfurl their own 'wall'

Anti-Trump protesters are standing up to the Republican presidential candidate's proposed border wall with with a wall of their own.

Global markets wrap up: Asia stocks gain as Brexit fears ebb slightly, pound surges

Asian stocks gained early on Monday as rising expectations of Britain voting to remain in the European Union ...

Global markets wrap up: Asian shares, dollar start week off on strong footing

Asian shares rose on Monday after a solid session on Wall Street, while the dollar held near recent highs against major rivals as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve was ...
May 23, 2016 | 09:10 am GMT+7

Global markets wrap up: Asia slips on weaker Wall St, soft China data; dollar steady

Asian stocks slipped early on Monday, weighed down by Friday's decline on Wall Street and soft Chinese economic data released over the weekend.
May 16, 2016 | 07:58 am GMT+7

Vietnamese productivity falls short of regional counterparts

Despite Vietnam's increasing productivity, it is still not enough for Vietnam to compete with larger Asian countries. 
April 27, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7

Asian shares, oil retreat as Saudi plays down output cuts

TOKYO/SINGAPORE - Asian shares fell on Wednesday as oil prices skidded after Saudi Arabia effectively ruled out production cuts by major producers anytime soon, sending investors ...
March 04, 2016 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
 
